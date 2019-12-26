American Kestrel set to be released after rehab

A small bird of prey is getting ready to take the flight of its life.

After 16 months of recovery from a fire, the quarter pound raptor is headed to Kentucky. The Kestrel was brought to The Feather Wildlife Rehab and Education Center with both wings destroyed.

This September, after lots of healing, it was ready to be released, but there was a problem. Kestrels had already begun to migrate south and the injured Kestrel never hunted alone on his own.

Fortunately, some volunteers are going to make the 500 mile trip to Kentucky and release the bird into a suitable habitat. It should be back in the wild by tomorrow night (12/27).