Amber Alert issued for missing Milwaukee kids, mother

Your help is needed to find two missing children from Milwaukee who were last seen at 1 a.m. on Saturday, February eighth.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Zaniya Ivery, 5, and Cameria Banks, 4, were last seen Saturday, Februray 8, at 1 a.m. with their mother, Amarah Banks, 26, at 5904 Sherman Boulevard.

Officials say the children, along with their mother, are believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances.

All three were last believed to be with Arzel Ivery, 25, who is already in custody.

Cameria, who is 2'5 and weighs about 50 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue coat with stars, a Lion King long sleeve shirt with her brother's face, white pants, and white Nike Air Force One shoes.

Zaniya, who is also 2'5 and weighs about 50 pounds, didn't have a clothing description for when she was last seen.

In addition, their vehicle, a 2006 blue-green Saturn Vue with a Wisconsin license plate number of AHG-5167, has been found.

If you have any information on where they may be, you're asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7405.