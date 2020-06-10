Alzheimer's disease awareness takes on new meaning in pandemic

Some of us may be struggling with how the pandemic is affecting our lives. Now imagine you have a brain disease.

Jane Dolan works in the Aspirus Wausau Hospital Memory Clinic (WSAW photo courtesy Aspirus).

June is Alzheimer's disease awareness month, and awareness may be more important now than ever before.

It's common to see people wearing masks and social distancing in public. But people with Alzheimer's disease may struggle to follow social guidelines and understand the pandemic.

"People with Alzheimer's or other dementing diseases have a hard time understanding why changes to their routine are made," said Jane Dolan, an adult nurse practitioner for Aspirus internal medicine and the Memory Clinic.

Dolan cares for people with Dementia and Alzheimer's, a type of Dementia that causes problems with memory and behavior. It can progress slowly and ultimately leads to death due to changes in the brain.

"They may not understand the need to wash their hands frequently, or avoid touching their face," Dolan said.

Aggression and confusion can be symptoms of the disease.

"They may not want to wear a face mask," she said.

There is no cure for Alzheimer's. It affects everyone differently. You could see someone who looks healthy but cannot understand what's socially acceptable. This puts them at an increased risk for COVID-19.

"It's a very difficult thing to live with, whether it's you or you're caring for someone that you love," she said.

Dolan says this time period is especially difficult for caregivers.

"There may be more wandering, even aggression. The burden that this places on caregivers, along with the need to isolate, is hard. It's very difficult," she said.

Scientists are also looking into whether COVID-19 can cause long-term effects on the brain since symptoms can include headaches and confusion, “dizziness, headaches, muscle weakness, and a loss of the sense of taste and smell,” explained Dolan.

“There isn’t a lot of final answers. We know that COVID-19 can cause seizures. We don’t know if that’s due to changes in the brain itself or involvement of the brain itself, or if it’s due to high fever.”