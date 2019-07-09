Harold Altenburg, 85, makes difficult decision to close Altenburg's Farm

A staple in central Wisconsin is closing its doors for good.

Altenburg’s Farm has been providing strawberries, pumpkins and entertainment to many families over the years. Tuesday, they ended their more than 50-year run.

"It's crazy that it's the last day that it is open because it's fun,” said Mason Botcher.

Since 1964, the farm, just outside of Wisconsin Rapids has been creating memories for hundreds of people.

Owner, Harold Altenburg, started it right after he got married.

“When I asked her, I said ‘you're not only marrying me, you're marrying me and that farm and you can't separate those two’."

And it wasn't always easy over the decades.

“The first few years was a real tough one. Thought I knew something. And I'm still trying to learn something,” he shared.

And just like the families that visit, Harold has his favorite things about the farm.

“Things like the candy parachute drop, the straw fort, skydivers,” he said.

Harold turned 85 this year, and after finding no buyer, he made the difficult decision to close.

“The hardest part is going to be not having pumpkins. And the all the kids come out and they come out and hug my pant leg, and I melt,” Harold fondly recalled.

He says ‘thanks’ to all his customers over the years and leaves us with this advice.

"If you find an occupation you enjoy, you will enjoy your life a whole lot more. I've enjoyed mine big time,” Harold tearfully shared.

The farm is open until 7 p.m. July 9 for strawberry picking.