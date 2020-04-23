Allergies or COVID-19: Allergy season is here, but how do you tell the difference?

It's been a colder spring. Dr. Mark Huftel, an allergist at Marshfield Clinic, said this is the third year in a row that is has been. And he said that has especially affected the tree pollen season.

Allergy symptoms versus COVID-19 symptoms (WSAW generated photo)

But slowly and surely as it warms up, it will be allergy sufferers’ dreaded time of the year.

"We do anticipate that the pollen counts will rise significantly, and people will have more difficulty with their spring nasal symptoms,” Dr. Huftel said.

With allergies, you can expect the sneezy, wheezy, runny nose and congestion. But, questions have come up.

"As to what symptoms represent allergic nasal symptoms of spring versus COVID-19."

Dr. Huftel said telling the difference mostly comes down to similar experiences year after year.

"If you have a history of each spring developing itchy, sneezy, watery eyes and sometimes itchy throat or ears, that's likely seasonal allergies."

On the other hand, he said symptoms of COVID-19 usually mimic those of the flu, like fever, muscle aches, headaches and difficulty breathing. If you have those, that's when you should call your doctor.

"A lot of our asthma patients are very concerned about contracting COVID-19."

But he advised to keep taking your daily preventative medication.

"Well controlled asthma is your best defense against any respiratory illness."

As for the allergy sufferers, Dr. Huftel recommends starting your medication in advance, before your symptoms flare.