Alleged 'peeping tom' pleads not guilty in decade-long crimes

A Stevens Point man is accused of secretly recording his neighbors has pleaded no guilty to more than 70 charges.

Randall Chereny, 55, is charged with with 66 counts of capturing an intimate representation and five counts of stalking. The charges stem from two criminal cases.

Law Enforcement got a call from a town of Plover woman on Oct. 2 around 9 p.m., reporting a possible peeping tom outside her home in the Bluebird Acres subdivision. Deputies found tracks, leading to a nearby home.

Deputies spoke to Cherney, who they say admitted to placing a ladder outside the victim's window, and using a video camera to film her. Cherney was arrested.

Court records list the offense dates as May 2018 to October 2019, but investigators say he said he's been doing it for 10 years.

Cherney is in jail on $3,000 cash bond.

