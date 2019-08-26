Man accused of scamming homeowners charged in Portage County

A local independent contractor accused of taking money from homeowners and never returning to complete the job appeared in Portage County Court Monday facing new charges.

Raymond Marchel, 48, from Wautoma, is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges in Marathon and Portage County after using his family-owned business called 'Marchel Enterprises' to allegedly deceive homeowners into paying thousands for contracting work on their home. Residents in Merrill are asking the Lincoln County District Attorney to recommend charges while a homeowner in Marquette County plans to move forward with a similar complaint.

During his initial appearance in Portage County, the judge ordered Marchel sign a $5,000 signature bond to get out of jail and comply with all regulations under the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Agency if he were to continue his contracting work. The Judge also ordered Marchel to inform all his current and new clients of his pending charges.

“That makes me happy,” said Pam Betro, a homeowner in Plover, who said she was taken advantage of by Marchel. “I hope this will keep others from getting into our situation with him.”

Marchel declined to interview with our NewsChannel 7 reporter but said the accusations were “lies” as he exited the courthouse.

“I can only hope that other counties that are looking at charges against Marchel will do the same,” added Jennifer Joten, who lives in Stevens Point and said she was also scammed by Marchel.

Marchel is due back in Portage County Court at the end of October to find out if there's enough evidence for his case to head to trial.