Alleged infidelity leads to attempted murder charges for Neillsville wife

A 45-year-old Neillsville woman is in jail on $50,000 cash bond after allegations she stabbed her husband and his alleged mistress.

Shannon Liddell is expected to be formally charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to court documents obtained by WEAU-TV, Liddell admitted she caught her husband cheating on her and then she "hurt people." The complaint describes injuries to two people - a woman stabbed in the neck and a man hurt in the chest.

Online court records list the offense date as Oct. 28. She’s scheduled to return to court Dec. 10.

