Alleged inappropriate Facebook chat leads to Custer man's criminal charges

A 49-year-old Custer man is charged after investigators said he had conversation, sexual in nature, with a 15-year-old.

Brian Michelkamp is charged with possession of child pornography and two counts of exposing his genitals.

An investigation began in July after a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Court documents state electronic service providers such as Facebook will monitor communication of their users for depictions of child pornography and child sexual exploitation.

Facebook intercepted chats between the alleged victim and Michelkamp.

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation issued a subpoena to Charter Communications for the user’s IP address. Investigators said the IP address was linked to Michelkamp

Prosecutors said Michelkamp sent and received and nude images.

Investigators said Michelkamp knew the person he was communicating with was 15. Michelkamp said he never meet the teen in person, despite living in the same county.

He’s in jail on $8,000 cash bond. He’s expected to learn Dec. 9 if his case will head to trial.

