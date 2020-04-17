Alleged accomplice arrested in Columbia Correctional prison break

A civilian kitchen worker at Columbia Correctional Institution has been arrested in connection with the escape of two inmates from the facility on Thursday.

Holly Zimdahl (Source: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office, Holly M. Zimdahl was arrested that night. The 33-year-old Zimdahl, who lives in rural Pardeeville, was booked on a count of being a party to the crime of escape.

After collecting evidence from her home and hearing her statement, authorities say they believe Zimdahl met the inmates in prison. Sheriff Roger Brandner explained, "She has access to inmates there obviously. We're still looking into exactly when that connection was made, what other inmates were involved and if there's any other staff involved."

The sheriff added that more arrests are expected.

“Our focus is finding everyone that helped them escape from both inside and outside of the prison,” Brandner said.

He noted investigators are still trying to locate the vehicle that rendezvoused with the inmates, Thomas Deering and James Newman, following their escape. Investigators say they all met up around 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Poynette.

The vehicle then reportedly headed south on Highway 51.

Brandner went on to thank Miss Carly’s shelter in Rockford, Illinois, where the inmates were captured for their bravery and for being able to keep the fugitives there after calling police.

“These two individuals were very dangerous suspects and we are thankful nobody was hurt during their escape and arrest,” he added.

