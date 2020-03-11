All upcoming Honor Flights postponed nationwide due to COVID-19 concerns

Never Forgotten Honor Flight Co-Founder Jim Campbell says the upcoming Honor Flight scheduled for April 20 has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Campbell said the national Honor Flight Board made the decision Tuesday night to postpone all upcoming flights nationwide.

A letter from the Chief Executive Officer of the Honor Flight Network states a decision concerning whether to extend the suspension of trips beyond April 30 will be announced as soon as possible.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight had four trips scheduled this year: April 20, May 18, Sept. 7 and Oct. 12.

