All lanes closed on I-39 near Plainfield due to crash

The northbound and southbound lanes on I-39 have been closed due to a crash involving several vehicles near Plainfield.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Traffic Management Center, officials expect the lanes to be closed for over two hours.

Motorists traveling southbound are asked to exit at County D, head east on County BB, south to WIS 73 and west back to I-39/US 51.

Officials say that there is low visibility in the area due to a dust storm.