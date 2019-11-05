Karma Brewing Co. seeks to build in North Riverfront District

The Wausau Economic Development Committee is still accepting proposals for the North Riverfront District. During their meeting on Tuesday, Karma Brewing Company presented plans to build a new restaurant near the former Great Lakes Cheese Corporation.

"I aim to build an awesome place where the community can come gather, enjoy good food, enjoy company, have some good beer next to our Wisconsin river,” stated Tyler Vandenheuvel, Owner of Karma Brewing Company.

Vandenheuvel wants to purchase an empty one-acre lot to build a 5,000 square foot brewery that would have a parking lot and green event space. If approved by the city, the brewery would create about 20 new jobs.

"It's a place that I believe in and I want to see something great happen in that space. I'm ready, willing and working towards making it happen. "

The two-story brewery would have a grass patio and a stage for performances as well as a beer garden. City officials say although they're still accepting proposals, they're excited to see what will happen with the space.

"We are proud of the work that has already been done on the East Riverfront area which is south of Bridge Street,” added Chris Schock, Director of Planning, Community and Economic Development. “This North Riverfront District opens a whole new section for continued redevelopment opportunities."

Proposals are being accepted until December 2nd. For more information on how to submit a proposal, visit HERE