4 of 5 Merrill council challengers filed paperwork for recall election

The deadline has passed for challengers in Merrill's recall election to file their paperwork. Four of the five challengers will be running against the sitting aldermen.

Challengers had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to get on the recall ballot. Incumbents were not required to file to be part of the recall election. Nicole Rehwinkel was the only challenger to take out papers and not file them with the clerk's office for district 6, so David Sukow will run unopposed unless someone challenges through a write-in vote.

The next step, the city clerk will have to review and authenticate the signatures gathered by each challenger which he is actively doing.

In district 1, Becky Meyer will go up against incumbent Paul Russell. Running for district 5, incumbent John VanLieshout will take on challenger Shannon Collins. Eric Dayton will challenge incumbent Rob Norton, and Steve Sabatke will fight for a seat in district 8 against incumbent Tim Meehean.