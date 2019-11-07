All 3 veto override attempts fail in Wisconsin Assembly

All three veto override attempts in the Wisconsin Assembly have failed after Democrats refused to go along with Republicans to rebuff Gov. Tony Evers.

Thursday's votes marked the first override attempts in the Wisconsin Legislature in nine years. The last successful override was in 1985.

One was an attempt to restore $15 million in funding to build a regional mental health crisis center in northern Wisconsin.

Another was to restore $5 million in funding for doctors who care for people in state health care programs.

A third veto gave the Evers administration more flexibility in how to spend $500,000 to increase the number of health care providers.

All 62 Republicans voted to override but all 34 Democrats were against. At least two Democrats needed to flip in order for the vetoes to be overridden.