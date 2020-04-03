'Safer At Home' measures drive alcohol sales, but doesn't mean more are drinking

Alcohol sales are up 55% nationally according to a study done by Nielsen. But, that doesn't necessarily mean that people are consuming it at a quicker pace.

“A lot of people assume when the off-premise sales are going up, it means people are drinking more right then and right there, but it’s quite possible, and I expect it is quite likely that it’s just the stocking up phenomena,” said Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Project coordinator Julia Sherman.

Sherman compared it to the toilet paper flying off the shelves. People are just loading up for their protection.

“If you normally use two 6-packs of beer at your house in a week, and you don’t think you’re going to be able to go out for a month, you’re gonna buy enough to tide you over,” said Sherman.

There is one consequence to having excess alcohol in your home.

“Having middle school kids unsupervised or semi-supervised in the same place with unsecured alcohol, that’s a recipe for a problem,” said Sherman.

Sherman says to be cognizant of where you put your alcohol because impulse control is the last part of a person's brain to develop, and middle-schoolers are prone to trying to swipe a swig.

“If possible, put it in a secured location," said Sherman. "Children don’t want to be discovered, so they’re not going to break through the lock because then somebody is for sure going to get in trouble.”

Sherman added that kids have a lot more time on their hands to go searching for items around the house, like alcohol, so for their safety and your peace of mind, lock it up.