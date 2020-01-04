Airline employees file lawsuits against clothing company

Hundreds of Delta Air Lines employees have filed a pair of class action lawsuits against Wisconsin-based clothing manufacturer Lands' End.

They claim that uniforms they are required to wear created by fashion designer Zac Posen are causing serious medical problems.

The lawsuits allege that the uniforms have caused numerous Delta employees to break out in skin rashes, suffer hair loss, low white blood cell counts and other ailments.

Lands' End did not immediately respond to a request for comment.