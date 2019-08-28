Aircraft training exercise happening Thursday in town of Rome

The town of Rome is notifying residents that the military will conduct a training exercise Aug. 29.

A media release states aircrafts will be flying over Rome from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be both fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the area at differing times. The training is to support the Wisconsin Emergency Management’s Air Coordination Group, SARX.

Participants in the Air Coordination Group include Wisconsin Army National Guard, State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Coast Guard, Civil Air Patrol, Flight for Life, WI Drone Network, and WATVA Trail Ambassadors, who serve as a ground support unit.