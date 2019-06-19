Air Race Classic lands in Wausau

For 90 years now, women have been air racing across the country.

The Wausau Airport is serving as a rest stop for some who are flying in the 43rd Annual Air Race Classic.

49 planes with 2 women, and sometimes 3, on board are taking part.

The air race got started on Tuesday in Jackson, TN and they've flown roughly 1,500 air miles to Wausau.

From flyers with decades of experience to college students, it's a pretty diverse field of women.

"There's really no better learning experience than to just get tossed in and have to really apply everything we've been taught by the book," said Meredith Boardman, a junior at Liberty University.

"It's so well organized because women do it, not to brag because women do things better, but you know it's kind of like that," said a laughing Suzie Azar. "It's existed for 90 years, since Amelia Earhart flew the first powderpuff derby in 1929."

Aside from nearly 40 years of experience, at one time azar was the mayor of El Paso, Texas from 1989-1991.

The planes will begin taking off from Wausau airport at 6:00 Thursday morning. The Air Race Classic wraps up on Friday in Welland, Ontario.