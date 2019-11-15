After years of renovations Alexander Field nears completion of all projects

The South Wood County Airport is nearly done with a multi-year renovation project to meet the current demands at the airport. The airport is starting its final project, a huge hanger they are building to offer storage to plane owners.

A major overhaul of the airport began in 2016 due to the amount of planes coming in and out for the Sand Valley golf course. "There's recognition both here and Washington D.C. that Sand Valley's impact is not just here at the airport but all over," explained Jeremy Sickler, Airport Manager at Alexander Field.

The upgrades to the airport include a completely redone runway, safer and more efficient taxiways, and storage spaces for aircraft. "Since 2016 there has been about $12 million invested out here."

Majority of the funding came from the state and federal government and Sickler says it could not have been done without community support and interest in the airport. " I think it's great to have the community excited about and enthusiastic about the airport."

Everything should be finished in early May. Sickler says anyone is welcome to come out and check out the upgrades to the airport.

