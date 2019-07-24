After weather delays blueberry season is in full swing

Farmers have been feeling the affects of the harsh winter and late spring along with this weekend's storms. They just can't seem to get a break. Chet's Blueberries were finally able to open on Wednesday.

"The weather has really impacted us. We are about 10-14 days late," explained Chester Skippy, Owner of Chet's Blueberry Farm.

The cold winter with temperatures way into the negatives froze a lot of buds, add in a late spring and then this weekend's storms -- the hits to crops just keep coming. "When we had the high winds it knocked a lot of the berries off so that does not help," said Skippy.

Even some of the people who came to pick berries were still feeling the affects of the weekend storms. Some didn't have power themselves as they came out to pick.

People who come out to pick this year will have to pick a little bit lower because of how they protected the berries over the harsh winter. "We take a big snow blower and we cover them. It insults and protects the buds," said Skippy.

Skippy also said many other berry farmers face similar issues with these year's weather.

Chet's Blueberry Farm is celebrating its 16th season and they expect to be open for next 2-3 weeks or until the berries are all gone.