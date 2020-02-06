After-school snack program fuels learning

McKinley Center Elementary School in Stevens Point is on a mission to make sure their students have everything they need to have a good day. With their new after-school snack program, students are able to get some brainpower and social time with friends before heading home for the day.

A McKinley students snacks on apples and chocolate milk before catching the bus on Feb. 5, 2020. (WSAW Photo).

The free program is available to any student who is interested with no fees or registration necessary. Right now, the school serves about 100 children through the program, providing a meal for those who might not eat for a while after the school day ends.

Amanda Mayo, the McKinley Center Elementary Principal said well over half of their school is on free or reduced lunch with school waiver fees. She said she’s glad the school can continue to provide services to those who need it.

“Our kids aren’t just students. They mean the world to us and if there is something that we can give them or something that we can provide to them, we’ll find a way to do it,” Mayo said.

Lori Epstine, McKinley’s food service manager said the program not only helps kids fill their stomachs, but take some time to relax so they can take on whatever the rest of the day may throw at them.

“It’s very interactive, they are helping each other with homework, and they have fun puzzles, just lying down after the day. Having a nice snack and talking with their friends,” Epstine said.

McKinley is the first school in the district to provide the free after-school snack program. The program started at the beginning of January 2020.

