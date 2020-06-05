After protests, policy: First black Marathon County supervisor on what comes next

When county supervisor William Harris discusses systemic racism and its impact on the everyday lives of black men and women, his eight-year-old nephew comes to mind.

(Left) Marathon County board member William Harris, official photo (Right) Marathon County courthouse

“A lot of us black men who have fathers are taught very early how to behave when you're pulled over by a police officer,” Harris said. “I don’t want to live in that world.”

As the first African-American ever elected to the Marathon County board, William Harris at 37 is poised to bring a diverse voice of leadership to policies shaping the Wausau metro area and surrounding county. Driven by a faith-based upbringing to serve, his professional life as an attorney is committed to working for low-income individuals through civil and family law, taking on abuse, housing, and employment cases.

It’s a role he’s taken seriously all his life, but never more than now in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis almost two weeks ago, after a white police officer who now faces murder charges pressed his knee onto the black man’s neck for almost nine minutes while surrounded by onlookers and fellow police officers. As protests continue around the country—events Harris plans to participate in locally—he believes they’re only the first step in addressing a deeper problem.

“The next step has to be actual policy—because that’s what’s going to make sure that we put our pain into purpose and progress.”

Harris grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida, where both his parents served in their local Baptist church and worked in the fields of education and security. Growing up with parents who worked multiple jobs to make ends meet before later on finding success through their business, he remembers what it’s like to both live in a home only a few hundred square feet in size—and then to move to a more affluent community where he’s stopped and questioned about whether he belongs.

“You can’t live here,” a resident told him once. “Black people only serve here.”

In a career spanning jobs in Florida, California and Madison, he’s at times been asked to prove his multiple law degrees—his resume includes study at Oxford, a J.D. from Western Michigan University and a dual masters at American University in Washington D.C., where he focused on international human rights law and constitutional law. Community service and volunteering has been hallmarks of his life, bringing him to Wausau at the end of 2018 as he looked for some place smaller and responded to an offer from a non profit legal services firm.

Both systemic racism and use of force in policing remain at the forefront of national conversations about the George Floyd protests, as hundreds of videos circulate on social media of law enforcement around the country—some kneeling or marching alongside, others using violence against peaceful protesters and violent alike.

Harris grew up around law enforcement with aunts, uncles and cousins serving as sheriff’s deputies and police officers in the surrounding area, a factor that has influenced and shaped his perspective of policing—a perspective that requires the complexity of both his experiences as a family member, and other times as a target.

“I have great respect for them,” he noted. “I think most police officers do an amazing job every single day.”

But that perspective is not without nuance, as Harris also knows the fear of racial profiling after an incident in 2015—something he’s reluctant to discuss publicly to this day.

“We really need to make sure that officers, good officers, feel that they not only have a responsibility to speak up, but are safe in doing so as well, and work to change the culture of the police force,” Harris noted. “There are problems…and systemic failures due to underlying problems still that plague our country and our history on race.” Transparency, oversight, and ensuring that training reaches not just to new officers but those who have been on the force for much of their lives are crucial policy points he believes are needed to address the problem across the nation. But the conversation doesn't end with policing--it has to stretch into the criminal justice system as well, he says.

"We have to work to make sure that certain policies or policies are in place to make sure that the justice system really works for all of us," he noted. "That when we say liberty and justice for all, we actually mean it."

Taking the conversation from protests to policy is something he’s already started in his role as Marathon County supervisor. Comments he made in one of the first board meetings he attended as a county supervisor have already sparked a major overhaul of county leadership to feature younger, more diverse faces.

“It was along the gist of—you can’t have diversity if you don’t have diverse people involved in leadership,” county chair Kurt Gibbs recalled. “I took that to heart.”

Standing county committees now have newer, younger vice chairs—and they’re also now able to attend meetings of the executive committee under Gibbs’ framework promoting mentorship between the chair and the vice chair. Previously, committee leadership positions were led by long-tenured supervisors; now, many would still be considered “junior” supervisors. They’re young, diverse, and frequently female—something that also describes the 38-member body as a whole. Leadership positions are responsible for setting agendas for every meeting, effectively serving as gatekeepers for which policy discussions come to the table—conversations that shape ordinances and decisions for everyone in the county.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, Harris is taking that kind of action to leaders across the Wausau community, starting policy conversations with Wausau mayor Katie Rosenberg, police chief Ben Bliven, and others, including the constituents he represents. He helped draft a statement signed onto by 25 local officials Friday, denouncing racism and encouraging conversations about ending its systemic nature.

“He’s passionate about issues that affect our community and he has a big vision of Wausau and Marathon County,” Rosenberg said. “[Addressing systemic racism] takes a wider effort than just one municipal government.”

Harris passed on some tips he sent to a constituent for anyone looking to make change themselves. Start with learning, he says. Raise awareness. Stand up for others. Talk to your leaders. Talk—and listen—to people of color.

Because, in his words, “There’s never a wrong time to do the right thing and make a difference.”