After initial postponement, Summerfest now canceled

The Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Board of Directors have canceled Summerfest 2020 citing uncertainty surrounding large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the event was postponed from June to September. It has now been canceled alltogether.

Refunds on Summerfest admission tickets purchased via Summerfest.com or Ticketmaster are available. Information regarding how to get a refund on festival admission tickets, as well as information regarding concert tickets for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater or the BMO Harris Pavilion can be found at Summerfest.com

