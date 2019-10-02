After 8-year-old concussed on Colo. school bus, driver refused to help, mother says

A Colorado mother says she has been left haunted after her 8-year-old daughter hit her head and fell unconsicous on the school bus, but the driver refused to call 911 or help the girl home.

Serenity Vann, 8, says she fell backward and hit her head on the school bus window. That’s the last thing she remembers until she was inside her home. (Source: KMGH/CNN)

Stephanie Vann says her daughter, 8-year-old Serenity Vann, hit her head, sustained a concussion and fell unconscious on the bus ride home from Arkansas Elementary School in Aurora, Colo.

Serenity says she was lying on one of the bus seats, and a classmate went to help her up. Unfortunately, the classmate lost her hand, and the 8-year-old fell backward, hitting her head on the window.

That’s the last thing she remembers until she was inside her home.

"She was laying on my couch, convulsing. She was not breathing right. Her eyes were all the way open. She looked dead, completely dead,” Vann said.

Serenity’s mother says the bus driver refused to call 911, nor did she help the girl off the bus and into her home.

Three students, including 10-year-old Zuart Martinez, did help her inside.

"We got her in the house. She was staring and not doing nothing. Then, after that, her eyes were open,” Zuart said.

Vann, who was at work at the time, didn’t know anything was wrong until her other daughter, who was also on the bus, called. The entire incident has her upset at the bus driver.

"She just left. She just left my kid, didn’t stay here to wait to see if I was here or anything,” Vann said.

Vann took Serenity to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion.

Aurora Public Schools says they are reviewing the incident to determine if protocols were followed. They also noted the bus driver did call dispatch for help at the time of the incident.

Vann says while the school has apologized to her, it doesn’t change what happened to her daughter.

"I really can’t even sleep sometimes. I make her sleep in my room, and I wake up three to four times a night to make sure she is still breathing,” she said.

Serenity has recovered and is back to taking the bus. She says the bus driver is no longer on her route.

The school district would not comment on what the bus driver’s status is now.

Aurora Police say they are not investigating the incident because nothing criminal took place.

Copyright 2019 KMGH via CNN. All rights reserved.