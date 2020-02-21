Aerator system in the Eau Pleine Reservoir could create unsafe ice conditions

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company will begin operation of the aerator system in the Eau Pleine Reservoir on Monday. The aerator is put into operation to help maintain adequate oxygen levels in the water for the fishery.

Fishermen, snowmobilers and others traveling on the ice need to be aware of unsafe ice conditions and open water.

The DNR has installed rope barriers set off with flags and reflective signs across the entrances to the area to warn of the danger. Warning signs have also been posted at the boat landings.

The Eau Pleine is a 7,000-acre storage reservoir located in southwest Marathon County. The aerator is located in a narrow stretch of the reservoir adjacent to the Big Eau Pleine County Park.

