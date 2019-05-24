Adult Prom to benefit animals in need

For another year the public will get the chance to get dressed up and help animals in need.

Human hand is touching a cute little doggie paw through a fence of a adoption centre.

Adults are invited to attend the annual Adult Prom at the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

The 2019 proceeds will go to New Life Pet Adoption Center and The Fix Is In. The proceeds sent to The Fix Is In will be used to sponsor a campaign to for Property Spay/Neuters in Marathon County.

According to the Humane Society of Marathon County, they took in 441 stray cats in 2018 and 325 cat surrenders in 2018. This campaign will hopefully help our local shelter and rescue with cat intakes.

Dr. Karla Sathre with the Wausau Animal Hospital joined the News at Noon to talk about the event. She says the night is a great way to put the ‘fun’ in fundraiser. The prom will include music, dancing, a photo booth and food. Even a King & Queen will be crowned.

Tickets are $30 at the door or can be purchases in advance at New Life Pet Adoption Center, Trigs of Wausau and Eventbrite.com until Thursday May 30th. Remember, 21 years old and older - ID's will be checked.