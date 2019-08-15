Administration Secretary tours resources in Stevens Point

The Secretary of Administration for the state of Wisconsin visited Stevens Point on Thursday.

Secretary Joel Brennan spent the day looking at different resources the city has to offer. One of those resources includes Create Portage County's Idea Center. A place that helps drive start ups and spur economic development in the area.

Secretary Brennan toured the facility and then heard from community members at a round table discussion about how the center has helped. He said he plans to take what he has seen here to Madison and hopefully across the state.

"The best way to do it, is to learn organically what's happening here and how it can happen from the ground up and then where the state can apply resources. Then where can the state be good partner to the local community here, so that's what I'm here for," explained Brennan.

He hopes the state can help not only the Idea Center but also places like it across the state to grow, thrive and boost the economy.