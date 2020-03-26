Additional free over the air programming available to WSAW viewers

Did you know that WSAW offers free over the air programming on five other channels, not including FOX? Some these channels are not new, but viewers may not be aware of their over-the-air options.

Those channel are METV+, Start TV, Quest, Movies! And H&I.

Viewers receiving our signal from our Rib Mountain tower can find those channel on:

7.2 METV+

7.3 WZAW simulcast

7.4 Start TV

7.5 Quest

Viewers receiving a signal from our Fox Tower (Texas Tower) will find extra over the air channels on:

33.2 METV

33.3 Movies!

33.4 H&I (Heroes and Icons)

If these channels do no appear in your TV channel line-up, here is how to access them:

1. Use your remote to access the MENU system on your television.

2. While on the TV (or TUNER) input, select the ANTENNA setting (if applicable).

3. Find the option labeled "Scan for channels," "Channel search," or something similar, and select that with your remote.

4. Your TV will automatically search the airwaves for all available local channels.

Some of these channels are available to Spectrum subscribers in Wausau. Movies! is Spectrum channel 189, MeTV is 190 and MyTV is 194.