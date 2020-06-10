Additional day of drive-up COVID-19 testing offered in Portage County

An additional free COVID-19 community testing event will be offered in Portage County tomorrow.

In response to the large turnout at Wednesday’s event, the Portage County Health and Human Services Department, along with the Wisconsin National Guard, has added another day of drive-up COVID-19 testing Thursday, June 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. or until tests run out.

Testing is offered to all Portage County and Wisconsin residents ages 5 and older who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19, or, are demonstrating one or more of the following symptoms: fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, chills, or muscle aches.

No appointment is necessary, and testing is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Generally, test results are known within 48 hours of samples being submitted.

Participants will be asked to provide a current address, identify county of residence, a phone number and answer screening questions. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. National Guard members will be in uniform and wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) including gowns, masks, and gloves while conducting tests. Participants are asked to please have patience, drive with caution, and follow directions. Drivers will be directed to enter the drive thru testing at Portage County HHS from highway HH to Whiting Avenue. Individuals tested will be advised to return directly home and self-isolate themselves until they receive their test results and further guidance from public health. Each participant will be informed of their results by phone.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, call 2-1-1 or text COVID-19 to 211-211

