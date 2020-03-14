Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases now at 27

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has increased its total positive cases of COVID-19 to 27 throughout the state, with a new case reported in Winnebago County.

On Saturday, the department released an update, bringing the active cases to 26, with one person having recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

This is an increase from the total cases of 19 on Friday.

The DHS says the following counties have cases reported:

Dane - six total cases

Fond du Lac - six total cases

Milwaukee - six total cases

Sheboygan - three total cases

Waukesha - three total cases

Pierce - one total case

Racine - one total case

Winnebago - one total case

There have been 246 test results that have come back negative, with one confirmed case having fully recovered.