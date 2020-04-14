Additional benefits available for those who do not qualify for regular unemployment

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development wants to make unemployed residents are aware of benefits available to them as part of the CARES act.

Within the act are three benefits that unemployed individuals may be eligible to receive if they are not eligible for regular Unemployment Insurance benefits.

The first benefit provides most individuals an emergency increase in $600 per week in unemployment benefits (e.g., Regular UI, PUA and PEUC). Wisconsin plans to start making FPUC payments the week of April 26, 2020. Claimants do not need to take action for the additional $600 per week benefit.

The second benefit is for people not otherwise eligible for regular UI. It provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits to people not otherwise eligible for regular UI (e.g. self-employed, independent contractors, workers with limited work history). Wisconsin plans to start taking PUA applications the week of April 21.

The third benefit is an additional 13 weeks when regular UI is exhausted



Click here for more information about these benefits on the DWD website.

If you are unemployed and have worked for a covered employer in the last 18 months, you need to apply for regular UI benefits.