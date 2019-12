A 69-year-old Adams man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash.

Investigators said Roger Lewandowski was east on Ember Avenue went he entered the ditch and hit a tree. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the township of Easton near Adams.

Lewendowski was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors of the crash.