The Adams County Health Department will host a free COVID-19 mass testing event June 2.

The National Guard will assist with testing. Testing is free, but an appointment must be made. Call 608-339-4505 to make an appointment. Testing is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing is open to all Wisconsin residents, age 5 and older.

The testing site is at Adams-Friendship High School.