Adams County reports first COVID-19 death

The Adams County Health & Human Services Division of Public Health is reporting the county's first COVID-19 death.

According to a news releases, the patient was previously hospitalized. People that have had contact with the patient are isolated or quarantined.

"This is a sad day for Adams County but also an important reminder to our community to continue to work together to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and prevent further deaths from occurring," stated Leah Eckstein, Adams County Health Officer.

DHS reported 170 people have died as of Tuesday. The Adams County death was not included in Tuesday's case update.