Adams County man sentenced for cocaine conspiracy

The Department of Justice says 27-year-old Lonell Johnson will serve more than 3 years in federal prison for his role in a cocaine distribution ring.

Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine in July.

The Department of Justice says Johnson was one of 12 people arrested as part of the scheme.

They say between November of 2017 and November of 2018 Gregory Smith mailed 32 packages of cocaine, each between a half a kilogram and one kilogram, from Huston, Texas to Joseph Harper in Madison.

Prosecutors say a wiretap showed Johnson was a "highly trusted confidant" of Harper's, and also a frequent cocaine user. They say Johnson bought the cocaine, cooked it into crack, and sold it in the Grand Marsh area.

During the sentencing, the Judge noted that it appeared Johnson was serving as an apprentice to Harper, and growing more involved in the conspiracy.

The DOJ says all 12 defendants in the case have pleaded guilty. Harper was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Smith was sentenced to 11 years in prison.