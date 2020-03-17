Adams County man accused of shooting, killing mother's dog

A 49-year-old Oxford man is in the Adams County Jail on allegations he shot and killed a pet dog.

Investigators said around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, dispatched received a call reporting Joseph Odwazny shot the dog in the township of New Chester.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. The investigation revealed Odwazny may have been intoxicated when he was bit by his mother’s dog. A disagreement ensued. Deputies said Odwazny obtained a firearm and shot the dog in near proximity to where his mother was standing.

The dog died as result.

Deputies are recommending he be charged with mistreating animals causing death, shooting a caged or staked animal causing death, disorderly conduct and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

