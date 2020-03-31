Adams County asks visitors to stay home, announces camping changes

The Adams County Health & Human Services Division of Public Health is urging people to not visit the county and reminding those that do of campground changes.

“Please do not travel and stay at your permanent residence to held reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you have a permanent campsite in Adams County you will be instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival if you come from out of the area,” a message posted to Facebook Tuesday stated.

The town of Rome has also suspended all camping permits in the until April 30. Public Health leaders said that date matches the Wisconsin Department of Transportation timeline for closure of State campgrounds.

