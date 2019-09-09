DEEP BENCH: Actress Raphael co-authors book for women and politics

You've seen June Diane Raphael on the big and small screens. Most notably, playing in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, as Grace's oldest daughter Brianna.

Her latest venture is a step-by-step guide for women thinking about getting into politics.

The book is co-authored, along with Kate Black, titled "Represent: The woman's guide to running for office and changing the world."

"After the 2016 election, I felt I wasn't doing enough," Raphael said. "I considered a run for office. But after some light googling I realized that information on how to do it wasn't readily available."

"It's been so positive," Raphael said, when asked about reaction to this new venture. "Most of the people in my life who know me are not surprised at all."