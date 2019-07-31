Actors bring 'Midsummer Night's Dream' to the garden in Wausau

William Shakespeare's dialogue may take some deciphering for today's ears, but that doesn't make it any less relevant. "To say the truth, reason and love keep little company together nowadays" could have easily been written by any modern wordsmith.

The lovers watch a performance of 'Pyramus and Thisbe' in Act 5, Scene 1 of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

The Bard's accessibility means his works still hold up more than 400 years later and, perhaps more importantly, still appeal to audiences around the word.

A new production of Shakespeare's classic comedy, "A Midsummer Night's Dream" opens Thursday from Out Of The Woods Theatre at Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau. There will also be a separate performance with a children's cast on Saturday.

Ahead of their opening, cast members Morgan Holland (Titania) and James Hawkins (Peter Quince) stopped by Sunrise 7 along with director Cindi Strobel.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" opens Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Monk Botanical Gardens. There are additional evening performances Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3.

Tickets are available online at the Monk Gardens website or at the door. Admission is $18 for members or $20 for non-members. Audience members are invited to bring chairs and blankets but no outside food will be allowed in.

The student cast performance will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. as part of the Children's Shakespeare Festival. Cash-only tickets are available at the door. Admission is $5 for members of $3 for non-members.