Accused Pine Grove Cemetery shooter set to enter plea

The man accused of shooting three people at Pine Grove Cemetery, killing one woman, is set to enter a plea Monday.

Henry West is accused of killing one person and injuring two others at Pine Grove (WSAW Photo).

Henry West will appear in Marathon County court Monday afternoon. He's charged with 1st degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide and arson.

Prosecutors say West entered the cemetery on October 3rd and shot three people, killing cemetery general manager Patricia Grimm and injuring the two other victims.

They say he also cut a natural gas line and set up a network of explosives back at his home on Fullmer Street in Schofield.

West, who is 64 years old, had been an employee of the cemetery but was fired in 2012.

In October, he faced eviction from his apartment.

Neighbors and Pine Grove employees have said he made threats about cemetery management in the past.

West waived his right to a preliminary hearing and remains in jail on a $10 million cash bond.