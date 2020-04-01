Absentee ballot requests for April 7 exceed 1 million

The Wisconsin Elections Commission Wisconsin reports more than 1 million voters have requested to vote absentee for the April 7 election.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,053,556 absentee applications had been received by Wisconsin municipal clerks, with 1,028,734 sent and 387,833 returned so far.

According to a news release, the number does not include absentee ballot requests that have not yet been entered into the state system by clerks, such as emailed requests, mailed requests, or requests by voters that require the clerk to approve the photo ID, meaning the number of requests may be much higher.

“We remain encouraged that so many voters have requested absentee ballots, especially through the MyVote Wisconsin website,” stated Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official.

“We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely. Absentee voting will also greatly reduce crowds at polling places on Election Day, which will make social distancing much easier.”

