Absentee ballot requests for April 7 exceed 550,000 as of Tuesday

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports as of Tuesday, 554,116 absentee applications have been received by Wisconsin municipal clerks. That’s compared to 482,740 on Monday and 134,556 the previous Monday one week earlier.

More than 520,000 absentee ballots have already been issued, mostly by mail.

WEC states the number could be much higher, as it does not include absentee ballot requests that have not yet been entered into the state system by clerks, such as emailed requests, mailed requests, or requests by voters that require the clerk to approve the photo ID.

In Marathon County, 10,326 ballots were requested, 1,817 had been returned. In Wood County, 5,426 had been requested with 736 returned. And in Portage County, 6,374 had been requested with 1,340 returned.

According to a news release, WEC is working as quickly as it can to reinstate online voter registration at MyVote Wisconsin following a federal court order late Friday requiring the WEC to reopen it until March 30.

