Abortions increase in Wisconsin for second straight year

The number of abortions performed in Wisconsin has increased for a second straight year in 2018 after eight years of declines.

That's the finding of the latest annual report from the state Department of Health Services released Thursday.

The report says abortions increased 7% in 2018 over 2017.

There were 6,042 abortions in Wisconsin in 2018, up from 5,640 the year before. That's nearly double the rate of increase between 2016 and 2017 when abortions went up 3.7%.

The report does not attempt to explain the increase which came despite no loosening of state laws related to abortions.

