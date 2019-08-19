Aaron Rodgers mourns loss of former teammate, Cedric Benson

Aaron Rodgers is mourning the loss of former teammate Cedric Benson. Benson was killed Saturday as result of motorcycle accident in Texas. He was 36.

Rodgers posted a photo of the two on Instagram with the message:

“Very sad news today to hear of the passing of my friend and former teammate Cedric Benson,” Rodgers wrote on his official Instagram page. “Ced and I became fast friends during his short stay in Green Bay, and would spend many lunch hours in the cafeteria talking about life and football. Ced was very smart and thoughtful and I always walked away from our conversations feeling like I learned something or wanted to go research something so that I could keep up with him in our conversations. Love and prayers to his family and friends, thanks CB for the inspiration, you will be missed.”

Benson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005 and played eight seasons in the NFL with the Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers. He finished his career with 6,017 yards and 46 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

