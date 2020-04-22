Aaron Rodgers takes part in the #ALLINCHALLENGE

Aaron Rodgers announced that he will be taking part in the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Rodgers is offering up a tour of Lambeau Field and the Packers locker room, all-access field passes and tickets for a game, a signed game-worn Rodgers jersey and much more.

One-hundred-percent of the proceeds will be given to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Rodgers ended the video by challenging his teammate Davante Adams, Chris Paul and Max Homa.

Click here to bid.

The highest bid is currently at $23,000.