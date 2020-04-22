Aaron Rodgers takes part in the #ALLINCHALLENGE

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -- Aaron Rodgers announced that he will be taking part in the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Rodgers is offering up a tour of Lambeau Field and the Packers locker room, all-access field passes and tickets for a game, a signed game-worn Rodgers jersey and much more.
I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE go to http://bit.ly/AaronRodgersAllIn to participate in my once in a lifetime experience up in @Packers country and help feed the hungry in these challenging times! Oh yeah, and I challenge @CP3, @max.homa and @taeadams to be #ALLIN too #allinthistogether
One-hundred-percent of the proceeds will be given to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.
Rodgers ended the video by challenging his teammate Davante Adams, Chris Paul and Max Homa.
The highest bid is currently at $23,000.