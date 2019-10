Aaron Rodgers torched the Raiders to the tune of 429 yards passing and six total touchdowns.

The 35 year old finished with a 158.3 passer rating, which is perfect. He's the first Packer to ever accomplish that feat.

Rodgers threw for more than 400 yards for the 10th time in his career. He also finished with five or more touchdowns passes for the fifth time in his career.

This is Rodgers 17th time reeling in player of the week honors, which is a franchise record.