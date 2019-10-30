Aaron Jones named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Aaron Jones racked up a career hight 226 total yards against the Chiefs on his way to being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The 226 yards were the most for a Packers player Ahman Green tallied 227 vs. Denver on Dec. 28, 2003.

Jones’ 50-yard catch in the first quarter and 67-yard touchdown reception in the fourth made him the first Packers running back since Paul Hornung against Baltimore on Dec. 12, 1965, to have two receptions of 50 or more yards in a single game, according to Packers.com.

This is the second time winning the award in less than month for Jones.

Jones currently leads the league with 11 touchdowns. He also ranked second in the league with 551 yards from scrimmage in October and was the only player to with 250 or more rushing yards and 250 or more receiving.