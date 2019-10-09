Aaron Jones named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Aaron Jones screamed "This my house" into the camera after scoring the second of his four touchdowns against the Cowboys.

Jones torched his hometown team in the Packers 34-24 win to move to 4-1 on the season.

The El Paso native rushed for 107 yards and four touchdowns while also catching seven balls for 75 yards.

Jones became just the fourth NFL player since 1950 to post 100-plus rushing yards, 75-plus receiving yards and four rushing touchdowns in a game as he joined Gale Sayers, Dub Jones and Shaun Alexander as the only players to accomplish the feat.

The four touchdowns tied a Packers franchise record for the most in a single game. Dorsey Levens previously rushed for four touchdowns in the 1999 regular-season finale.

The 24-year-old is now up to 302 yards rushing and 8 touchdowns on the season.

This is Jones' first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award.