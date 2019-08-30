ATV riders and business owners rejoice after trails open for Labor Day weekend

The ATV trails in Oconto County are busy heading into the holiday weekend after being closed for more than month.

The trails were closed after severe storms in July left downed trees and debris blocking the paths.

Thanks to the hard work of state and local agencies, including area ATV and snowmobile clubs, the trails opened on Thursday.

Just in time for business owners and riders to salvage the last long weekend of the summer.

“The trails are actually really good. They did a really good job cleaning them up from all the debris and the storms in the last month or two,” said Mitchell Meyerhofer, an ATV rider who is visiting the Mountain area from Kaukauna.

The sound of ATV motors means money to many businesses in the area.

“Our trail is right out the door here. We've been sitting outside watching nobody going up and down them. Now, it's finally nice to see them used again,” said Clay Smith, co-owner of the Schoolhouse Bar in Mountain.

He says business has been down nearly 70% this summer, but not all is lost now that the trails are back open.

“It's been a long time since they've been able to ride them, so I think it's going to be a good weekend,” said Smith.

“We're fortunate enough to be completely full this weekend which is a blessing, considering we've been so down on numbers since the storm in July,” said Beth Reed, co-owner of Maple Heights Campground in Lakewood.

She’s hoping for good weather this fall after low numbers this summer.

“Maybe we'll have a late fall and it will carry some of this better weather into a little bit of an extension for campers,” said Reed.

There's still plenty of activities to keep people coming back, including Saturday’s corn roast put on by the Red Arrow ATV club.

The money raised will go back into the Oconto County and Red Arrow ATV trails

“Without that money we wouldn't be able to keep the trails up like we do and have the equipment that we have with our grooming equipment both for the summer and winter grooming,” said Larry Market, a member of the Red Arrow ATV Club.

Which has proven to be an important asset, especially in the wake of July's storms.

